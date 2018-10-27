Winning $60M Lotto Max ticket sold in Edmonton

If you bought a Lotto Max ticket in Edmonton for this week’s draw, check your ticket.

The winning $60-million ticket for Friday’s draw was sold somewhere in Alberta’s capital city, according to the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation.

There was just one ticket that matched all seven numbers.

The unofficial winning numbers for the draw on Friday, Oct. 27 were: 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20, 30 and bonus 45.

A whopping 27 Max Millions prizes were also won this week.

Three tickets with six matching numbers and the bonus were sold across Canada — one each in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Each ticket is worth just over $500,000.