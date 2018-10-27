Canada
October 27, 2018 12:18 pm

Winning $60M Lotto Max ticket sold in Edmonton

By Online Supervisor  Global News

File: Lotto Max tickets shown in Toronto on Feb.26, 2018.

The Canadian Press
A A

If you bought a Lotto Max ticket in Edmonton for this week’s draw, check your ticket.

The winning $60-million ticket for Friday’s draw was sold somewhere in Alberta’s capital city, according to the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation.

There was just one ticket that matched all seven numbers.

The unofficial winning numbers for the draw on Friday, Oct. 27 were: 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20, 30 and bonus 45.

READ MORE: Mega Millions $1.6-billion winning lottery ticket sold in South Carolina

A whopping 27 Max Millions prizes were also won this week.

Three tickets with six matching numbers and the bonus were sold across Canada — one each in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Each ticket is worth just over $500,000.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
60 million
Edmonton lotto max
Edmonton lotto max winning ticket
Lottery
Lotto Max
Lotto Max jackpot
Lotto Max winner
Lotto max winning ticket
Winning ticket lotto max

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News