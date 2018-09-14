Calgary man plans to be world traveler after winning $6.1M lottery

A Calgary man is going to travel the world after winning a multi-million-dollar lottery.

Leonard Peters was shocked when he checked his LOTTO 6/49 ticket and discovered he won $6.1 million in the July 25 draw, but his reaction wasn’t what most would expect.

“I didn’t jump up and down. I was as calm as I have ever been,” Peters said.

“Truth be told, I think I skipped the happy, excited, surprised part and went straight to being shocked and disbelieving.”

He said it took him a bit of time to comprehend that he was now a millionaire.

“I stood there for a couple minutes thinking, ‘What?! Is this really happening to me?'” he said. “I never thought it would happen to me.”

Peters said he’s always had a dream to travel the world and that’s exactly what he’s going to do, with a first stop in Ireland.

“A good friend of mine is from Dublin,” he said. “We’ve already started talking about taking a trip overseas to visit her family.”

The Calgary resident also plans to speak with a financial planner.

Peters purchased his $4 LOTTO ticket at the 7-Eleven at 102-1919 Southland Dr. in Calgary. He won the prize by matching all six of the winning numbers.

He shared the $12.2 million jackpot with another winning ticket purchased in Quebec.

Edmonton resident Jeff Wood also came up big after purchasing his LOTTO 6/49 ticket and discovered he won $1 million in the Aug. 4 Guaranteed Prize draw.

“I checked the numbers online first and then took the ticket to the store and scanned it,” Wood said. “I called Nicole (his partner) from the store to tell her we won,” Wood said.

Wood has a couple ideas for the winnings, including a trip this winter with his partner.