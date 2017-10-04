Alberta couple wins $60M in lotto, largest in province’s history

Life has changed dramatically for an Alberta couple now that they’ve won a massive Lotto Max.

Robin Walker and Brett McCoy were introduced Wednesday morning in St. Albert as the winners of a $60-million jackpot, the largest lottery win in Alberta’s history.

Robin and Brett won $60 million. Largest won in Alberta. pic.twitter.com/LMWqkZoGSR — Quinn Ohler (@Quinnohler) October 4, 2017

The couple from Yellowhead County was buying chicken feed at the McLeod Trading Post in the hamlet of Peers when they found out they had the winning ticket.

“I grabbed all our lottery tickets out of the glove compartment,” Walker said.

“A whole bunch of numbers came up on the screen when I scanned the ticket. I thought, ‘That can’t be right.’ So, I scanned the ticket again, then I ran outside and told Brett we won $60,000.

The store clerk came after me and said, ‘Robin, count the zeroes.'”

The Lotto Max jackpot was from the Sept. 22 draw. The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission said the couple’s ticket was the only one sold to match all seven numbers.

The couple said the feeling is “surreal” and they don’t plan to make any big decisions right away.

“We’ll get a few things we need but we’re going to sit tight for now,” Walker said. “There’s so much to think about.”

Walker and McCoy’s ticket was an $11 quick pick.