$60 Lotto Max winning ticket sold in the Prairies

TORONTO – A ticket purchased in the Prairies claimed Friday night’s colossal $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

There were also 15 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and three of them were won by ticket holders in Quebec, Ontario and the Prairies.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $69 million are: 2, 10, 37, 38, 39, 43 & 47. The bonus was 28.

The MaxMillions were:

01 02 08 10 15 23 49

01 04 13 38 43 46 48

01 05 07 09 10 17 26

01 05 11 15 30 44 48

01 10 17 23 28 33 43

02 10 12 13 19 31 47

03 04 22 29 31 41 42

03 11 19 26 28 31 42

04 05 08 28 35 47 49

04 06 16 19 24 30 42

05 14 31 35 44 48 49

06 08 15 21 44 45 49

06 17 20 21 34 38 47

07 12 14 16 24 38 47

11 16 18 19 28 33 35

Encore: 2771965