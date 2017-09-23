Canada
September 23, 2017 11:07 am

$60 Lotto Max winning ticket sold in the Prairies

By Staff The Canadian Press

Janine Lubey, centre, promotes the Lotto-Max lottery at Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto on September 25, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta Iwanek
TORONTO – A ticket purchased in the Prairies claimed Friday night’s colossal $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

There were also 15 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and three of them were won by ticket holders in Quebec, Ontario and the Prairies.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $69 million are: 2, 10, 37, 38, 39, 43 & 47.  The bonus was 28.

The MaxMillions were:

  • 01 02 08 10 15 23 49
  • 01 04 13 38 43 46 48
  • 01 05 07 09 10 17 26
  • 01 05 11 15 30 44 48
  • 01 10 17 23 28 33 43
  • 02 10 12 13 19 31 47
  • 03 04 22 29 31 41 42
  • 03 11 19 26 28 31 42
  • 04 05 08 28 35 47 49
  • 04 06 16 19 24 30 42
  • 05 14 31 35 44 48 49
  • 06 08 15 21 44 45 49
  • 06 17 20 21 34 38 47
  • 07 12 14 16 24 38 47
  • 11 16 18 19 28 33 35

Encore: 2771965

© 2017 The Canadian Press

