Money
June 10, 2019 5:51 pm

Lotto Max jackpot jumps to record-high amount

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

The Lotto Max jackpot for Tuesday, June 11, 2019 has reached a record-high amount.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A A

Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot is a figure Canadians have never seen before. The jackpot has soared to a record-high $65 million.

There are 10 additional Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.

READ MORE: Lotto Max jackpot jumps to $70M, adds another weekly draw day

Canada’s previous record-high jackpot was a $64-million Lotto 6/49 windfall in October 2015, won by a single winning ticket sold in Mississauga, Ont.

Merritt couple wins ‘life-changing’ $25.9 million lottery jackpot

Since Lotto Max launched in 2009, 59 of the 116 jackpots won were valued at $50 million or more.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Lottery
Lottery jackpot
Lotto 6-49
Lotto Max
maxmillions
Olg
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.