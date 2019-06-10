Lotto Max jackpot jumps to record-high amount

Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot is a figure Canadians have never seen before. The jackpot has soared to a record-high $65 million.

There are 10 additional Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.

Canada’s previous record-high jackpot was a $64-million Lotto 6/49 windfall in October 2015, won by a single winning ticket sold in Mississauga, Ont.

Since Lotto Max launched in 2009, 59 of the 116 jackpots won were valued at $50 million or more.