Man wins $1 on lotto scratch ticket, demands large novelty cheque — and gets one

A man in Iowa, who may or may not have a lot of time on his hands, won $1 on a scratch ticket and drove all the way down to lottery headquarters and insisted on being paid out with a massive novelty cheque.

Tyler Heep hit the $1 jackpot earlier this month and instead of getting another ticket or putting that George Washington towards a cup of coffee, he decided to head over to Iowa Lottery headquarters and asked to be treated like he hit the big one.

“They decided to treat me just like a million dollar winner,” the man who is not rich told NBC 13 News. “The guy came down the stairs and they took me into the back room where the camera was with the Iowa Lottery logo.

“Sure enough they wrote me the one dollar cheque and had me hold it up and took the picture,” Heep said.

The man told the news station that he dropped his winnings on a “half of a gallon of gas” last week.

Not all heroes wear capes.