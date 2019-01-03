Features
January 3, 2019 6:27 pm
Updated: January 3, 2019 6:37 pm

Check your tickets! $16M winning lottery ticket sold in Calgary

By Online Supervisor  Global News

File: Lotto 6/49 tickets.

Richard Plume, The Canadian Press
2019 is already turning out to be a lucky year for someone who purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Calgary this week. The winning $16.3 million ticket for the Jan. 2 was sold in Alberta’s largest city.

The single winning ticket is worth $16,319,280. It was the only one sold across Canada to match all six winning numbers: 13, 18, 19, 36, 37 and 43.

The lucky ticket holder has one year from the draw date to claim the prize.

The latest Alberta lottery win comes as some major jackpots from 2018 remain unclaimed.

A ticket sold in Edmonton won $60 million on the Oct. 26 Lotto Max draw. Another ticket sold in Alberta won $7.9 million on the Dec. 15 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Sometimes people don’t check their numbers right away, or they like to make certain decisions before claiming their prizes, according to the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation.

