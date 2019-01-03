Check your tickets! $16M winning lottery ticket sold in Calgary

2019 is already turning out to be a lucky year for someone who purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Calgary this week. The winning $16.3 million ticket for the Jan. 2 was sold in Alberta’s largest city.

The single winning ticket is worth $16,319,280. It was the only one sold across Canada to match all six winning numbers: 13, 18, 19, 36, 37 and 43.

The lucky ticket holder has one year from the draw date to claim the prize.

READ MORE: Lotto Max jackpot jumps to $70M, adds another weekly draw day

The latest Alberta lottery win comes as some major jackpots from 2018 remain unclaimed.

A ticket sold in Edmonton won $60 million on the Oct. 26 Lotto Max draw. Another ticket sold in Alberta won $7.9 million on the Dec. 15 Lotto 6/49 draw.

READ MORE: Winning $60M Lotto Max ticket sold in Edmonton unclaimed 2 weeks later

Sometimes people don’t check their numbers right away, or they like to make certain decisions before claiming their prizes, according to the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation.

Watch below: Albertans have been lottery lucky in the past, with several residents taking home massive jackpots