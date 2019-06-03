4 arrested after allegedly breaking into an elementary school in Cole Harbour: RCMP

RCMP officers have arrested four males found to allegedly be in possession of stolen computers on Sunday.

At 2:36 a.m., police were dispatched to an alarm at an elementary school in Cole Harbour. Two officers responded, and could hear voices coming from the woods near the school.

Additional police and a police dog were requested at the scene, and RCMP officers determined several laptops had been stolen from one classroom.

Police believe the four men were able to get inside the school through a window.

A 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male from Lake Loon, a 19-year-old male from Cole Harbour and a 19-year-old male from Westphal, all face charges of break and enter, theft and possession of stolen property. The males were processed and later released on conditions.

All four are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on August 7.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.