Man charged after allegedly kicking down hotel door, sexually assaulting woman

A 34-year-old man is facing a string of charges after he allegedly broke into a Yarmouth hotel room, then robbed and sexually assaulted a woman inside.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to a break-in at a hotel room on Willow Street at around midnight on Wednesday.

Police say a man entered the hotel, then entered a hotel room by kicking the door open.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, who was the only person in the room and wasn’t known to him.

Police say during the assault, he demanded money.

“A male hotel employee arrived on scene and a physical altercation happened where the suspect threatened and assaulted the employee,’ police said in a news release Thursday.

“The employee removed the suspect from the building and the suspect ran away from the building.”

Christopher Joseph Bourque of Beaver River was arrested without incident at a home on Brunswick Street in Yarmouth.

He’s facing charges of sexual assault, assault, robbery, two counts of break and enter, two counts of mischief, unlawful confinement, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, as well as five counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

Bourque remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 3.

Police say the woman was treated at the hotel, while the hotel employee was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.