5 men, 1 woman face attempted murder charges following shooting in Barrington

Six people are facing a long list of charges — including attempted murder — after a man was allegedly assaulted by a group of people in southwestern Nova Scotia last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident happened along Scotts Mill Road in Barrington, N.S., on Feb. 13. Police say a woman was also injured during the incident.

The following charges have been laid as a result:

James Leslie Gerald Kane, 40, of Barrington has been charged with:

Unlawful confinement

Assault with a weapon

Two counts of pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless use of a firearm

Two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to cause bodily harm

Possession of a firearm contrary to an order

Terry James Decker, 42, of Jordan Falls, has been charged with:

Attempted murder using a firearm

Unlawful confinement

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Steven Kyle Scott, 29, Kristin Lynn Thistle, 31, and Carmen Steven Shaw — all from Barrington — as well as 24-year-old Keaton Hiltz of Clyde River have all been charged with attempted murder using a firearm, unlawful confinement, and assault with a weapon.

Shaw is facing an additional charge of obstruction.

Kane, Decker and Scott were arrested on Feb. 14 and appeared in court the next day. All three remain in police custody.

Thistle was also arrested on Feb. 14, but was released on conditions. She’s scheduled to return to court on April 3.

Shaw and Hiltz appeared in court on Feb. 19 and were released on conditions. Both will appear in court at a later date.

The RCMP’s Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation into the matter.