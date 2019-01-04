Upper Granville, N.S., man facing attempted murder, weapons charges after shooting

A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder with a firearm, after allegedly firing a shotgun at police officers who were responding to a shooting.

Officers were called to a home in Upper Granville, N.S., just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 2. A man had called 911 and reported that the suspect had shot at him twice while they were inside a home.

The victim was able to escape the home by breaking a window and climbing out, police said, and the two men were the only people in the home at the time.

RCMP say they arrived at the scene a short time later and tried to contact the suspect.

According to police, the suspect came out of the home holding a shotgun. When officers told him to drop it, police say the man fired one shot towards them and quickly went back into the house.

The suspect allegedly came out of the home a few seconds later with the shotgun and dropped it to the ground as instructed, but the shotgun discharged a second round when it struck the ground. No one was hurt.

Andrew Leroy Peach, 56, was taken into custody and is charged with four counts of attempted murder with a firearm and four counts of discharging a firearm with intent to cause bodily harm.

He also faces two counts of careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, four counts of possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon knowing possession is unauthorized.