May 30, 2019 2:38 pm
Updated: May 30, 2019 2:41 pm

Woman accused of multiple thefts throughout Peterborough County

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Following an investigation, OPP have laid charges against a 38-year-old woman accused of several thefts in Peterborough County.

Peterborough County OPP
A Havelock-Belmont-Methuen township woman faces charges following an investigation into alleged thefts throughout Peterborough County.

Peterborough County OPP’s community street crime unit launched an investigation into alleged thefts from locations in North Kawartha and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen townships as well as in the municipality of Brighton in Northumberland County.

An assortment of tools and other household items were reportedly stolen.

On May 29, OPP say officers made an arrest as a result of their extensive investigation.

Jennifer Bridges, 38, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine and opioids) and one count each of theft over $5,000, break and enter, trafficking in stolen goods obtained by crime and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday for a bail hearing.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

