Two B.C. men receive duty-to-warn notices about threats to their lives

Two B.C. pro-Khalistan activists say police have warned them of threats to their lives as they continue campaigning for an independent Sikh state.
Manjinder Singh of Abbotsford organizes a monthly rally outside of Vancouver’s Indian consulate and said RCMP issued him a duty-to-warn notice last week.
Narinder Singh Randhawa says Surrey police also warned him on the weekend.
Both men blame the Indian government for the threats, an allegation New Delhi has denied in response to previous accusations involving the targeting of Khalistan supporters, including the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
“I think the Indian government is doing transnational repression in Canada,” Randhawa said.
“That must be stopped. They’re doing Canadian citizen killing in Canadian soil.”
The RCMP would not confirm the individual cases but said duty-to-warn notifications have been carried out by law enforcement agencies across the country involving members of the South Asian community.
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