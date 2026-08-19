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Crime

Two B.C. men receive duty-to-warn notices about threats to their lives

By Travis Prasad & Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 19, 2026 8:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two B.C. men receive duty to warn notices'
Two B.C. men receive duty to warn notices
Two B.C. men--one in the Fraser Valley and one in Surrey-- have received warnings from police in the past week that they may be targets in an assassination plot. The two men are pro-Khalistan activists who may have angered the Indian government. As Travis Prasad reports, both were friends of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in a Surrey gurdwara parking lot in 2023.
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Two B.C. pro-Khalistan activists say police have warned them of threats to their lives as they continue campaigning for an independent Sikh state.

Manjinder Singh of Abbotsford organizes a monthly rally outside of Vancouver’s Indian consulate and said RCMP issued him a duty-to-warn notice last week.

Narinder Singh Randhawa says Surrey police also warned him on the weekend.

Both men blame the Indian government for the threats, an allegation New Delhi has denied in response to previous accusations involving the targeting of Khalistan supporters, including the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Click to play video: '‘Operation Hard Ball’ arrests reshape Nijjar assassination narrative'
‘Operation Hard Ball’ arrests reshape Nijjar assassination narrative

“I think the Indian government is doing transnational repression in Canada,” Randhawa said.

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“That must be stopped. They’re doing Canadian citizen killing in Canadian soil.”

The RCMP would not confirm the individual cases but said duty-to-warn notifications have been carried out by law enforcement agencies across the country involving members of the South Asian community.

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