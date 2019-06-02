House fire on Manitoba Avenue leaves one person and a cat dead

A two-and-a-half storey house on Manitoba Avenue went up in flames just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

A Winnipeg fire crew applied an offensive attack to combat heavy smoke and flames and the attack included a search of the home.

Firefighters found a deceased individual inside the house, along with a dead cat. The age and gender of the person is unclear.

Two other people had self evacuated prior to the arrival of fire crews.

The fire was completely put out 27 minutes after crews arrived on the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

