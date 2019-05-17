Winnipeg fire crews battle house fire in North End

Traffic was being diverted around a section of Selkirk Avenue mid-day Friday as emergency crews worked to extinguish a house fire.

Sources at the scene said it was in 700 block of Selkirk.

Winnipeg police warned motorists to avoid the area between McKenzie and Arlington streets shortly after noon.

Due to a working fire, Selkirk is closed between McKenzie and Arlington in both directions. Please avoid the area at this time. @WinnipegTMC #traffic — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 17, 2019

Several fire trucks were involved in fighting the fire.

Witnesses at the scene said two people lived in the house.

Officials have not shared any details.

More to come.

