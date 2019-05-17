Fire
May 17, 2019 1:40 pm
Updated: May 17, 2019 2:02 pm

Winnipeg fire crews battle house fire in North End

Winnipeg fire crews fight a house fire on Selkirk Avenue.

Scott Duarte / Global News
Traffic was being diverted around a section of Selkirk Avenue mid-day Friday as emergency crews worked to extinguish a house fire.

Sources at the scene said it was in 700 block of Selkirk.

Winnipeg police warned motorists to avoid the area between McKenzie and Arlington streets shortly after noon.

Several fire trucks were involved in fighting the fire.

Selkirk fire close up
corner view House Fire

Fire crews were on Selkirk Avenue mid-day Friday battling a house fire.

Scott Duarte / Global News
Selkirk Street fire

Police blocked off a section of Selkirk Avenue Friday as fire crews attended to a house fire.

Scott Duarte / Global News
Selkirk Fire

Winnipeg fire crews work to extinguish a house fire on Selkirk Avenue Friday.

Scott Duarte / Global News

Witnesses at the scene said two people lived in the house.

Officials have not shared any details.

More to come.

