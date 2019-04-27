Winnipeg firefighters tackle blaze on Boyd Avenue

Around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a vacant two-storey house in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue.

When crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and flames and launched a defensive attack. When the conditions improved they transitioned into an offensive attack, but were forced back to defensive as the integrity of the house had been compromised.

The fire was declared under control around 6 a.m.

The house suffered significant smoke, fire and water damage.

No occupants were found inside the home. People in one neighbouring home were evacuated as a precaution but were able to return once crews completed their work on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.