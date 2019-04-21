Winnipeg house fire caused by unattended pot of oil on stove

Around 7:36 p.m. Saturday night, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the 800 block of College Avenue after reports of a fire in a two-storey home.

When crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters immediately launched an offensive attack while trying to keep the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes.

READ MORE: Furby Street fire leaves 5 people and one cat homeless

The fire was declared under control at 8:14 p.m., after the house suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage.

All those inside the home safely evacuated before crews arrived and no one was injured.

READ MORE: WFPS makes Red River rescue after person is swept away

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and caused by an unattended pot of oil on the stove.

Residents are reminded to always stay in the kitchen while cooking, and be mindful of objects too close to the stove.