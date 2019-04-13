Furby Street fire leaves 5 people and one cat homeless

Five people and one cat are safe after a fire broke out at a three-storey home on Furby Street early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the single-family home around 4:00 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

Firefighters initially launched an offensive attack but were forced to switch to a defensive strategy to protect neighbouring homes.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries during the effort but crews were able to get the fire under control around 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and so is the cost of the damage it caused.

The City of Winnipeg has stepped in to help the family with temporary living arrangements.