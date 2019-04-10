WFPS makes Red River rescue after person is swept away

An incident on the Red River has the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) urging Winnipeggers to use caution and for parents to talk to their children about ice and water safety.

WFPS crews had to make a water rescue Tuesday evening when a person was swept away into the Red River.

READ MORE: Manitoba’s flood forecast says Red River could exceed 2009 levels

The rescuers safely brought the person – who was about 7.5 metres from shore – to dry land, at which point paramedics brought them to hospital in unstable condition.

WFPS said they were unsure who long the person had been in the water or how they came to be there.

WATCH: Manitoba ranks number one in drowning deaths: survey