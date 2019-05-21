Young Street fire was arson, say Winnipeg Police

Winnipeg police say Sunday morning’s fire in the 500 block of Young Street was arson.

Firefighters say the blaze began in an abandoned duplex around 11:30 a.m. and quickly spread to a neighbouring house.

READ MORE: Large blaze on Winnipeg’s Young Street destroys 2 homes, damages 4 others

The duplex was boarded up from a previous fire that happened back in March 2018.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the abandoned home as high as six metres in the air when firefighters first arrived.

READ MORE: 2 dead in North End house fire, 2 others taken to hospital

Six homes were affected by the blaze, but no injuries were reported.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and say they have suspects in custody.

RELATED: Young Street fire leaves family looking for place to stay