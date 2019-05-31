Cardi B drops NSFW single, ‘Press’

Cardi B has dropped another single.

That’s right, on Friday, the Bodak Yellow rapper released Press — her first solo track since last October’s Money (2018).

Press was initially teased on Monday after Cardi B posted a mugshot of serial killer Aileen Wuornos. The rapper followed up the post with a replicated photo featuring herself in a courtroom instead.

Wuornos was a former sex worker and was given the death sentence in 2002 after killing seven individual men.

Press was mixed by up-and-coming producer, Slade Da Monsta. The dark, fierce, fast-paced and synth-heavy single takes a jab at — you guessed it — the press.

Not only does Press feature very not-safe-for-work (NSFW) lyrics, but also a very on-brand set of promo pictures which feature Cardi B in the nude (with censor bars); showcasing the results of her recent cosmetic surgery.

Since becoming a household name, the 26-year-old has been largely present in the media for a number of things irrelevant to her music career.

Whether it be about her rocky past, former feud with Nicki Minaj, or even relationship drama with her now-husband, Offset, Cardi B now seems tired of the “press.”

“Cardi don’t need more press,” she raps in the chorus. “Kill ’em all, put them h**s to rest.”

I see a lot of people complaining that I’m not dropping press with the music video 🧐.Should I just drop press in July?I think I am🤷🏽‍♀️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 30, 2019

On Twitter, Cardi B suggested that a music video would follow in July.

Press is now available on all major streaming platforms.

