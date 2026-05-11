Dua Lipa sues Samsung for $15M over alleged use of her image on TV boxes

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Pop star Dua Lipa is suing Samsung for US$15 million, accusing the technology company of using her likeness on television packaging without her permission or offering the appropriate compensation.

According to legal documents filed in California on Friday, the One Kiss singer cited copyright infringement, trademark infringement and “violation of her right of publicity in order to obtain redress for the massive, continuing, unauthorized commercial exploitation of her valuable image and likeness by Samsung on cardboard television boxes,” as reasons for the lawsuit, the filing says.

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The court documents state that her image appeared on a “significant portion” of Samsung’s television packaging last year, “without her knowledge.”

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When the 30-year-old singer became aware in June 2025 that her likeness was being used by the company, she demanded that it immediately cease production of the packaging, it added.

“Samsung has repeatedly refused to do so, and instead has continued to willfully, intentionally, and purposefully infringe on Ms. Lipa’s rights for its financial benefit,” the filing says.

The image in question was taken backstage at the 2024 Austin City Limits Festival before Lipa went onstage, according to the filing, which states that she owns the copyright to the photograph.

View image in full screen Dua Lipa’s image appears on Samsung TV packaging. The British pop star is accusing the company of using her image to sell products without her knowledge or permission. Dua Lipa's complaint filing

In addition to copyright and trademark infringement, the filing accuses Samsung of breaching publicity rights, saying that the company benefited financially from pasting her image on its product, citing social media comments suggesting that people bought the televisions because the three-time Grammy winner appeared on the box.

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“I wasn’t even planning on buying a tv but I saw the box so I decided to get it,” one social media comment said, the documents state.

“Indeed, another fan commented that they would ‘get that tv just because Dua is on it.'”

“Yet another aptly noted, ‘if you need anything selling, just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it.’”

The documents say that Lipa, who is tied to several high-profile endorsements, including with Nespresso, Apple, Porsche, Versace and Bulgari, among others, is “selective” about which brands she allows to use her likeness and that Samsung’s conduct “makes a mockery of her hard work in establishing a successful brand and has deprived her of the ability to control and monetize her assets.”

Samsung’s alleged unauthorized use of Dua Lipa’s image has “caused and continues to cause dilution” of the pop star’s “brand ⁠identity ​and commercial goodwill by falsely conveying to the ​consuming public that she approves of and endorses” the products in question, her lawyers added.

Lipa is seeking “no less than” $15 million” in damages and a permanent injunction against Samsung, according to the filing.

A spokesperson for ​Samsung Electronics declined to comment, Reuters reported, saying it was unable to speak on pending ​litigation, while Lipa’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ‌case, the British outlet said.