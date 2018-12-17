Offset crashes Cardi B concert onstage to win her back, she rejects him

It was a grand gesture between rapper Offset and his ex Cardi B that didn’t go as planned.

Over the weekend, the Atlanta rapper crashed the Bodak Yellow star’s performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, publicly asking her to take him back. Offset brought flowers on stage as well as a giant floral sign that read, “take me back Cardi.”

“I just want to tell you I’m sorry, bruh … in person. In front of the world,” he said on stage.



Offset crashes Cardi B’s set at the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on Dec. 15. Getty Images

In an awkward exchange, and it seemed like Cardi B wasn’t impressed.

The two officially split the first week of December, adding they had grown out of love.

“I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore,” the 26-year-old Money rapper said on Instagram. “So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we’re really good friends and you know, we’re really good business partners.”

She added the two still had a lot of love for each other. “It might take time to a get a divorce.”



Offset crashes Cardi B’s set at the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on Dec. 15. Getty Images

The couple got married in September 2017 (which Cardi B confirmed in June) and welcomed a baby girl, Kulture, over the summer.

Post break-up

Since Cardi B’s announcement of their breakup on Instagram, Offset has been quite vocal on his part. On his birthday on Dec. 14., the rapper posted a video on Instagram how he wanted to get his wife back.

“We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. You know, I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy,” he said on the social media site.

The Migos rapper explained he was taking part in an “activity” that he shouldn’t have been taking part in, and he further apologized for breaking his promises. For months, there have been rumours spreading that the rapper cheated on his wife.

“I am sorry for what I have done to you. I didn’t f**k that girl, but I was entertaining it, you know what I’m saying? I apologize, and I love you, and I hope you forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back,” he said.

Days before this message, Offset went on Twitter telling the world he missed Cardi B, and how his apologies would all be public.

On Sunday, following her performance and Offset’s gesture, Cardi B posted two videos on Instagram, thanking her fans for their support. But she also wanted to make it clear that her fans shouldn’t bash her ex on social media — many were upset the rapper crashed her show.

“Violating my baby’s father isn’t going to make me feel any better,” she told her fans. “At the end of the day that’s still family.”

“Unfortunately, we going through things and it’s not private,” she continued. “I just want things to die-down.”

In another video on Instagram, the rapper said she wasn’t sure if the two would get back together.

She even tied in the online hate to what Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson was going through over the weekend, after he posted a note on Instagram on how he didn’t want to be on this Earth anymore.

“I wouldn’t want my baby father to have that feeling,” she continued. “I know how painful it is when you have millions of people bashing you every single day. I don’t like that and it doesn’t make me feel any better.”

