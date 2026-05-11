Britney Spears breaks silence on ‘spiritual journey’ following DUI sentencing

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Britney Spears has broken her silence and made her first public statement after pleading guilty during an arraignment last week, following charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Spears will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to the misdemeanour charge of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Spears said she went to the pet store with her kids and took a photo of a “beautiful baby snake.”

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“Snakes are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck,” Spears wrote. “I’m so damn thankful to my friends and so many new beautiful people I have met through my spiritual journey … all a blessing in disguise.”

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“I still have to learn how to be kind to myself and the way I speak to myself,” the 44-year-old pop star wrote. “It’s a never ending journey and sometimes I just stop, look up and say wow God I think that was you and smile on!!!!”

Spears did not appear at the Ventura Superior Court for her sentencing last Monday.

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Her lawyer appeared in front of a judge as she was not required to attend the hearing due to the misdemeanour-level charge.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, speaking to the media outside the courthouse, said Spears “took responsibility for this misdemeanour offence, entering a guilty plea at the earliest stage and two months from the date of the offence.”

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Nasarenko said Spears will have “a diminished expectation of privacy in her car as a result of this informal probationary grant.”

“We understand that one of the key components of the disposition this morning was to make sure that Ms. Spears continued to undergo her mental health and substance abuse treatment regimen. We are wholly in support of her doing so,” he added.

Nasarenko said that will include “at least twice a month visits with her psychiatrist” and “once a week visits and sessions with a psychologist.”

“Bottom line, whether you are a famous singer or a school teacher, we want the same thing for each and every first-time misdemeanour offender in Ventura County. That they abide by all laws,” Nasarenko concluded.

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Spears was placed under arrest on March 4 at around 9:30 p.m. local time after being pulled over by the CHP in Ventura County. The singer was reportedly driving her black BMW fast and erratically on U.S. 101, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said. She appeared to be impaired and, after undergoing a series of field sobriety tests, she was taken to a Ventura County jail, the CHP said.

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She was released just after 6 a.m. on March 5, law enforcement confirmed.

Prior to her arraignment, the Oops!…I Did It Again singer voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility, according to a representative for the singer.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” a representative for Spears told the Hollywood Reporter at the time. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.

“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

— With files from The Associated Press