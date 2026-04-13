Britney Spears admits herself into rehab ahead of DUI arrest court date

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Britney Spears has voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) last month, according to a representative for the 44-year-old pop star.

Spears was placed under arrest on March 4 around 9:30 p.m. local time after being pulled over by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County.

She was released shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, law enforcement confirmed.

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The Toxic singer’s arrest was listed as a “cite and release,” with no probation listed. Spears is due to appear in court on May 4.

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“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” a representative for Spears told the Hollywood Reporter at the time. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.

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“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

Two days before checking into rehab, Spears shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “When peeps try to make you larger than life… tell them to BOW. If I ever showed them the fragility of my real heart.”

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Spears’ arrest comes years after the conservatorship that controlled her life and money ended in 2021.

A conservatorship, known in some states as a guardianship, is an involuntary status usually reserved for older or very ill people who are suffering from dementia or otherwise incapacitated and unable to make decisions for themselves.

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One was established for Spears 19 years ago following her public breakdown.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” Spears said in 2021 as she fought to have it dissolved. “I deserve to have a life.”