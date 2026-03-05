Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Britney Spears arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 5, 2026 10:47 am
1 min read
Britney Spears View image in full screen
FILE - Britney Spears allegedly filed a police report on July 5, 2023, claiming a member of NBA player Victor Wembanyama's security team slapped her in a Las Vegas restaurant. Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Britney Spears was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in Ventura, Calif. on Wednesday night, according to arrest records from the Ventura Sheriff’s Office.

The public records, viewed by the BBC, indicate that Spears was placed under arrest on March 4 around 9:30 p.m. local time after being pulled over by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County.

She was released shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, law enforcement confirmed to NBC4 Investigates.

The 44-year-old pop star’s arrest was listed as a “cite and release,” with no probation listed.

Spears is due to appear in court on May 4.

Click to play video: 'Britney Spears’ conservatorship officially terminated, singer says it’s ‘best day ever!’'
Britney Spears’ conservatorship officially terminated, singer says it’s ‘best day ever!’

TMZ was first to report that Spears was arrested for a DUI and booked by the sheriff’s department around 3 a.m. local time.

Story continues below advertisement

Her arrest comes years after the conservatorship that controlled Spears’ life and money ended in 2021.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A conservatorship, known in some states as a guardianship, is an involuntary status usually reserved for elderly or very ill people who are suffering from dementia or otherwise incapacitated and unable to make decisions for themselves.

One was established for Spears 19 years ago following her public breakdown.

Trending Now

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” Spears said in 2021 as she fought to have it dissolved. “I deserve to have a life.”

Click to play video: 'Britney Spears’ father suspended as conservator of singer’s estate'
Britney Spears’ father suspended as conservator of singer’s estate

In recent years, Spears’ Instagram account has been the star’s means of communication with fans, often posting erratic dance videos, including one featuring her dancing with knives.

Story continues below advertisement

Following her arrest, Spears’ account is “unavailable.”

Global News has reached out to the Ventura Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol for further information.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices