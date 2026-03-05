Britney Spears arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

Send this page to someone via email

Britney Spears was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in Ventura, Calif. on Wednesday night, according to arrest records from the Ventura Sheriff’s Office.

The public records, viewed by the BBC, indicate that Spears was placed under arrest on March 4 around 9:30 p.m. local time after being pulled over by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County.

She was released shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, law enforcement confirmed to NBC4 Investigates.

The 44-year-old pop star’s arrest was listed as a “cite and release,” with no probation listed.

Spears is due to appear in court on May 4.

TMZ was first to report that Spears was arrested for a DUI and booked by the sheriff’s department around 3 a.m. local time.

Her arrest comes years after the conservatorship that controlled Spears’ life and money ended in 2021.

A conservatorship, known in some states as a guardianship, is an involuntary status usually reserved for elderly or very ill people who are suffering from dementia or otherwise incapacitated and unable to make decisions for themselves.

One was established for Spears 19 years ago following her public breakdown.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” Spears said in 2021 as she fought to have it dissolved. “I deserve to have a life.”

In recent years, Spears’ Instagram account has been the star’s means of communication with fans, often posting erratic dance videos, including one featuring her dancing with knives.

Following her arrest, Spears’ account is “unavailable.”

Global News has reached out to the Ventura Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol for further information.

— With files from The Associated Press