Britney Spears pleads guilty in DUI case, will avoid jail time

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Britney Spears pleaded guilty on Monday during her arraignment in a California courtroom after prosecutors charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Spears will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to the misdemeanour charge of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Spears’ lawyer appeared in front of a Ventura County judge as Spears was not required to attend the hearing due to the misdemeanour-level charge.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, speaking to press outside the courthouse, said Spears “took responsibility for this misdemeanour offence, entering a guilty plea at the earliest stage and two months from the date of the offence.”

“While only a misdemeanour, I want to emphasize and underscore that driving under a drug or alcohol in your system and doing so recklessly and erratically is an extremely serious crime,” Nasarenko added.

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Nasarenko said Spears will have “a diminished expectation of privacy in her car as a result of this informal probationary grant.”

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“What that means is that if she is stopped by a peace officer, she will have to submit to a test in the presence of alcohol or drugs,” he explained. “Furthermore, if stopped, her vehicle can be searched for the presence of alcohol and drugs and she cannot drive with any intoxication in her body.”

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“We understand that one of the key components f the disposition this morning was to make sure that Ms. Spears continued to undergo her mental health and substance abuse treatment regimen. We are wholly in support of her doing so,” he added.

Nasarenko said that will include “at least twice a month visits with her psychiatrist” and “once a week visits and sessions with a psychologist.”

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“We do not want Ms. Spears to reoffend. We do not want her before our caseload again which is why her undergoing treatment and rehabilitation is so important,” he said.

“Bottom line, whether you are a famous singer or a school teacher, we want the same thing for each and every first time misdemeanor offender in Ventura County. That they abide by all laws. That they follow the rules of the road, that they comply with their probationary grant and that they continue to be a law abiding citizen who understands that driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs is extremely dangerous and should never be done,” Nasarenko concluded.

Prosecutors previously said that in court on Monday, she would be offered what is commonly known as a “wet reckless.” If she chose that plea, she would be sentenced to a year of probation and be required to take a DUI class and pay state-mandated fines.

Prosecutors charged the 44-year-old pop star with one misdemeanour count on Thursday following her March 4 arrest.

Prosecutors said the case will be handled according to their standard protocol for defendants with no DUI history, no crash or injury on the road and a low blood-alcohol level.

Spears was pulled over for driving her black BMW fast and erratically on U.S. 101, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said. She appeared to be impaired, took a series of field sobriety tests, was arrested and was taken to a Ventura County jail, the CHP said.

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Spears was placed under arrest on March 4 around 9:30 p.m. local time after being pulled over by the CPH in Ventura County.

She was released shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, law enforcement confirmed.

Prior to her arraignment, Spears voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility, according to a representative for the singer.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” a representative for Spears told the Hollywood Reporter at the time. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.

“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

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Spears’ arrest comes years after the conservatorship that controlled her life and money ended in 2021.

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A conservatorship, known in some states as a guardianship, is an involuntary status usually reserved for older or very ill people who are suffering from dementia or otherwise incapacitated and unable to make decisions for themselves.

One was established for Spears 19 years ago following her public breakdown.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” Spears said in 2021 as she fought to have it dissolved. “I deserve to have a life.”

— with files from The Associated Press