Northern Alberta wildfires prompt Kenney government to declare disaster, public emergency

As wildfires continue to rage in northern Alberta, and prompting more evacuation orders on Wednesday, the provincial government has officially declared the situation both a public emergency and a disaster.

The public emergency order was declared by Alberta’s agriculture and forestry minister while the disaster order was declared by the municipal affairs minister.

READ MORE: Wildfire leads to mandatory evacuation order near Mackenzie County campground

The orders, declared under Section 7 of the Fiscal Planning and Transparency Act, were prompted by what the government called the “extraordinary losses, damages and costs, including prevention, presuppression, suppression, reclamation and reforestation costs, resulting from wildfires” this year. The government also cited the emergency response costs.

According to Alberta Wildfire, there were 25 active wildfires across the province as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Of those, six had been sparked in the last 24 hours and seven were considered to be out of control.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of wildfires burning in northern Alberta.

The largest wildfire burning in Alberta on Wednesday was still the Chuckegg Creek wildfire, which forced some 5,000 people in the High Level area to flee their homes earlier this month. That blaze has grown to 1,500 square kilometres — an increase of 200 square kilometres from Tuesday.

READ MORE: Alberta wildfire continues to grow, but is spreading away from High Level

Section 7 of the Fiscal Planning and Transparency Act, under which Wednesday’s orders were declared, deals with deviations from the provincial budget.

As of Tuesday night, the Chuckegg Creek wildfire has 588 firefighters battling it. They are being supported by helicopters, air tankers and heavy equipment. The provincial government is also making financial supports available for wildfire evacuees.

Global News has reached out to Alberta agriculture and forestry for further comment about Wednesday’s declarations.