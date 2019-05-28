Alberta wildfire continues to grow, but is spreading away from High Level

A fire burning near a northern Alberta town has grown slightly, but officials say firefighters are making good progress.

The Chuckegg Creek fire, currently the largest in the province, is about three kilometres southwest of High Level, where crews have been creating a fire break to protect the town.

READ MORE: Acts of kindness make impressions on High Level wildfire evacuees

The province says the fire has grown to 1,300 square kilometres (130,000 hectares), up from 1,270 on Monday, but that most of the spread is away from the community.

Officials say the wildfire danger in the area continues to be extreme due to warmer temperatures and no rainfall in the forecast.

Watch below (May 27): High Level residents who fled the Chuckegg Creek wildfire are beginning to receive debit cards from the province. Julia Wong reports.

About 5,000 people were ordered to leave High Level and surrounding communities eight days ago.

Those evacuees have started to receive provincial emergency funds but have been told not to expect to return home before this weekend.

READ MORE: High Level students affected by wildfire given multiple choices for writing final exams

Officials also say there is a second out-of-control wildfire in the High Level forest area and fire lookout observers are watching carefully for new ones.

About 168 firefighters are working to protect homes and other properties in the area, while 420 firefighters aided by 28 helicopters are fighting the fire itself.

As of Tuesday at 10 a.m., there were 22 wildfires burning in Alberta; six of which were listed as out of control.

Watch below (May 27): Hot and dry conditions continue to make fighting the wildfires in northern Alberta a challenge. Fletcher Kent reports.