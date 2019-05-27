Alberta wildfires: Trout Lake on evacuation alert; High Level winds shift

A remote northern Alberta community was put on evacuation alert due to a new wildfire Sunday evening, as crews further northwest continue to battle the High Level fire amid changes in wind direction.

Trout Lake wildfire

Another wildfire sprung up over the weekend near a remote community in northwestern Alberta, which has been put on alert to evacuate on short notice.

The wildfire is 14 kilometres southeast of the community of Trout Lake and the nearby Peerless Lake First Nation. The communities are in a remote area east of Peace River and north of Slave Lake.

Alberta Emergency Alert said the communities should be prepared to evacuate if necessary and to follow the directions of local authorities.

According to Alberta Wildfire, as of Sunday at 6 p.m. the out-of-control fire was 300 hectares in size. Three air tanker groups and five helicopters are working on this wildfire, the province said.

Smoke from wildfires may make driving hazardous and people are advised to remain inside, limit exposure to smoke and seek medical attention if they experience breathing difficulties.

Alberta Environment says the wildfire danger in the Slave Lake region is extreme: conditions remain very dry, allowing a fire to ignite easily and spread very quickly. A fire ban is in effect for almost all of Alberta north of the Edmonton area.

High Level wildfire

The new wildfire comes as crews continue to battle the other blaze near High Level, where Monday is expected to be another difficult day due to high temperatures and a lack of any rain in the forecast.

“We have extreme fire burning conditions — the weather has gotten hotter and dryer over the past week, fuel conditions are extremely dry,” Alberta Wildfire commander Scott Elliot said on Sunday afternoon.

The Chuckegg Creek fire is now 105,200 hectares, or 1,052 square kilometres, in size. On Sunday afternoon, officials said the fire was closer to the townsite but was burning as they expected.

More than 400 firefighters, including many who have come from outside Alberta, are on the fire lines and also in High Level working to protect property and infrastructure.

They are supported by at least 28 helicopters, eight air tankers and 46 pieces of heavy equipment, according to the province.

Wildfire information officer Terry Jessiman said crews intentionally brought the flames closer to the community on Saturday as part of their controlled burn plan.

“It was done safely,” Jessiman said on Sunday. “At this time, we’re confident with the equipment that we have, we’re checking on the fire throughout the day and throughout the coming days with the weather that we’re expecting.”

The main concern Sunday was an anticipated change in wind direction. Winds initially came from the south and then shifted to the west later in the day. The wind was expected to change yet again Monday, blowing from the north or northeast.

“Our fire weather meteorologists and fire behaviour specialists have issued a red flag warning, which means the potential for extreme fire behaviour, which means high rates of spread, spotting distances, large flame lengths, high-intensity fire — so the fire behaviour risk and potential is very high,” Elliot said.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for all of northern Alberta on Sunday.

The approximately 5,000 people who have been evacuated from the High Level area should not expect to return before sometime later this week.

Provincial emergency funds for their gas, food and other expenses were expected to be available on Monday.

Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu and Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard are expected to meet with evacuees and help distribute relief funds in Grande Prairie on Monday.

