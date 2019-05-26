‘If we get through today, that will test the operations we’ve put in place’: Fire officials provide update in High Level

Sunday will prove to be the test for fire preparations put in place in and around the Town of High Level over the past week.

“If we get through today without the fire approaching the community, that will sort of test the operations that we’ve put in place over the last week and it will solidify much of the work that we’ve accomplished,” said Scott Elliot, Alberta Wildfire commander. “We can then focus on other areas of the fire that may still pose a threat.

The main concern Sunday has been an anticipated change in wind direction, from the south initially and then shifting to from the west later in the day. The wind is expected to change yet again Monday, blowing from the north or northeast.

High temperatures and a lack of any rain in the forecast are also likely to increase the fire threat.

Firefighters have been preparing for the change all week.

“The controlled ignition operation that we achieved the other day did greatly reduce the possibility of the fire approaching the community from the southwest,” Elliot said. “There is still a lot of uncontrolled fire west of the community, north of Highway 58 and there’s fuel that would allow the fire to approach the community. It’s unlikely that it would make it this far in one burning period but the possibility is there.

“We have extreme fire burning conditions, the weather has gotten hotter and dryer over the past week, fuel conditions are extremely dry,” Elliot added. “Our fire weather meteorologists and fire behaviour specialists have issued a red flag warning — which means the potential for extreme fire behaviour which means high rates of spread, spotting distances, large flame lengths, high intensity fire — so the fire behaviour risk and potential is very high today.”

Firefighters were briefed on the changes Sunday morning.

“Firefighter safety is one of the number one things that we’re looking out for, in conjunction with safety of property, so we’ve just completed a series of briefings and strategic fire sessions with all of our firefighters. They’re well briefed on safety procedures, communication procedures, and have established trigger points for engagement as well as disengagement.”

High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer said the conditions in town Sunday morning were very smoky.

“Today is the test day to see if everything the tactical crews had prepared will hold,” she said.

However, the mayor said she is optimistic.

“We are as prepared as we can be. We have nine tactical crews around High Level with the structural equipment. Agriculture and Forestry has put up dozer guards. They did the controlled burns. They have crews around the entire perimeter of the dozer guards. I’m very optimistic,” she said.

The biggest question that remains is when evacuees will be allowed back home. McAteer said essential services must be back up and running before residents can return.

But she assures residents that they have nothing to worry about.

“We’re going to be safe and you’re going to come home soon.”

Officials have said the approximately 5,000 people who have been evacuated from the area should not expect to return before sometime later this week and that provincial emergency funds for their gas, food and other expenses should be available by Monday.

“We’re engaged and people are in a high state of readiness,” Elliot said. “There’s concern but I think there’s also confidence in the preparations that we’ve put in place and the plan that we have in place.”

