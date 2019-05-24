Smoke from out-of-control wildfires causing air quality issues in northern Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for much of northwest Alberta as two out-of-control wildfires continue to burn.

As of 10:30 Friday morning, Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, High Level, Rainbow Lake, Fort Vermillion, Mackenzie Highway, Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie and Manning were all under the special statement.

According to Environment Canada, the smoke is causing poor air quality and is reducing visibility.

While the north winds are helping keep the fire south of the town of High Level, the wind is causing the smoke to travel to the south.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath,” the government agency said.

“Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

Environment Canada warns that people with lung disease will experience more serious health effects.

Anyone with breathing difficulties is urged to stay inside and find a cool place that is well ventilated. An air conditioner with a filter may help.

According to Environment Canada’s Air Quality Health Index, northern Alberta will see values as high as eight, or high risk, through the day Friday.

The Chuckegg Creek fire, about three kilometres southwest of the town, now covers some 976 square kilometres (97,600 hectares).

There are 143 Alberta Wildfire firefighters, 154 structural (municipal) firefighters, air tankers, 28 helicopters and over 60 trucks and other pieces of equipment working on the blaze. One hundred firefighters from B.C. were also on route to High Level Thursday.

Approximately 5,000 residents of High Level and the surrounding area were evacuated over the long weekend. Residents were originally told to be prepared to spend 72 hours out of their homes.

Officials have not speculated when people may be able to return.

“The wildfire southwest of the town of High Level is still classified as out of control and the danger to the town of High Level and area is still very real,” the town said in an update on Friday.

Meanwhile evacuated residents are reminded to register at an evacuation centre, if they haven’t already.

Registration centres have been set up at:

Slave Lake Legacy Centre

400 6 Ave NE, Slave Lake, AB

Phone: 780-843-5651.

Directions: Take Highway 88 south to Slave Lake, turn right on to Caribou Trail NW, follow Caribou Trail to 6 Ave NE, turn left and follow 6 Ave NE to the Wildfire Legacy Centre.

Gordon Buchanan Centre

5409-49 Street, High Prairie, AB T0G 1E0

Grande Prairie Regional College (GPRC)

10726-106 Ave (Signage is posted), Grande Prairie, AB

Misery Mountain Ski Resort

10408-89 Street, Peace River, AB

La Crete Heritage Centre

15411 Twp Rd 1060, south of La Crete

Fort Vermilion Community Cultural Complex

(5001-44 Ave. in Fort Vermilion)

If for any reason a resident is unable to make it to a registration centre, they can register by calling 780-502-0778.