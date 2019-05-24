Bob Layton: What if you were to blame for a massive wildfire?

So, here we are getting deeper into wildfire season — a time when people come out of their homes near forested areas and suddenly see a wall of smoke with a baseboard of fire on Hell’s horizon.

I have never been through it, so I can’t imagine being told I need to evacuate quickly and have to make some terrible decisions about what I can fit into my car and what I’m going to have to leave behind.

We’ve all seen both ends of the wildfire spectrum, the total destruction of homes, people trying to outrun the flames and firefighters putting their lives on the fire-line.

And then we’ve seen the open arms of people offering beds and food and pet care and the kind of unconditional love that asks nothing in return.

There is another disconcerting angle to all of this.

I have a letter from Alan, who driving home the other night, saw six incidents of people throwing cigarettes from cars. Six times — and those are only the ones he saw.

I know many new cars do not come with ashtrays. I also know they are available if you ask.

The experts tell us many fires are human-caused.

Imagine. What if you were responsible for one of these fires?