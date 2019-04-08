Two new human-caused wildfires in the B.C. Interior
Two new human-caused wildfires broke out on Sunday in the B.C. Interior.
A six-hectare blaze is burning at Nooaitch along Highway 8 near Merritt, according to the BC Wildfire Services’ interactive map.
Another fire is burning along Highway 8 near Spences Bridge. That fire is 0.43 hectares in size.
The nearby Agate Creek fire is still considered active and is estimated at 0.01 hectares in size.
Temperatures in Merritt reached 13 degrees C on Sunday with no precipitation.
Rain is forecast to hit the region this afternoon.
The fire danger rating is low across the Kamloops Fire Centre.
Twenty-three fires have burned across B.C. so far in 2019, scorching 89 hectares of land.
