Fort Nelson, B.C., under air quality advisory due to Alberta wildfires

Environment Canada has issued an air quality advisory for the Fort Nelson area in B.C.’s Peace region as smoke drifts westward from wildfires in Alberta.

About 4,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in northern Alberta due to the 80,000-hectare High Level wildfire, about 300 kilometres east of Fort Nelson.

Environment Canada says smoke from the Alberta fires is expected to impact northeastern B.C. for between 24 and 48 hours.

The agency is advising people to reduce activity levels, stay cool and drink extra fluids.

People with health conditions, seniors, infants and children are particularly susceptible to poor air quality, said Environment Canada.

Residents are advised that staying indoors can help with smoky conditions, and use of a HEPA air filter can further improve air quality.

Libraries, community centres and shopping malls with cooler, filtered air are also options to get away from the smoke, said Environment Canada.

Earlier this month, the BC Centre for Disease Control launched an information portal with tips on how to get through smoky air conditions.