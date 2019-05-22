Weather
May 22, 2019 12:55 pm

Fort Nelson, B.C., under air quality advisory due to Alberta wildfires

By Online Journalist  Global News

A wildfire burns near High Level on Sunday, May 19, 2019, near the Norbord jobsite.

Courtesy, Kirby Dachuk
A A

Environment Canada has issued an air quality advisory for the Fort Nelson area in B.C.’s Peace region as smoke drifts westward from wildfires in Alberta.

About 4,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in northern Alberta due to the 80,000-hectare High Level wildfire, about 300 kilometres east of Fort Nelson.

READ MORE: Here comes the smoke: Health officials tell B.C. to prepare for new ‘5th season’

Environment Canada says smoke from the Alberta fires is expected to impact northeastern B.C. for between 24 and 48 hours.

The agency is advising people to reduce activity levels, stay cool and drink extra fluids.

WATCH: Wednesday morning update on High Level wildfire fight


Story continues below

People with health conditions, seniors, infants and children are particularly susceptible to poor air quality, said Environment Canada.

Residents are advised that staying indoors can help with smoky conditions, and use of a HEPA air filter can further improve air quality.

READ MORE: Experts forecast wildfire danger increasing in parts of Western Canada

Libraries, community centres and shopping malls with cooler, filtered air are also options to get away from the smoke, said Environment Canada.

Earlier this month, the BC Centre for Disease Control launched an information portal with tips on how to get through smoky air conditions.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta wildfire
BC Wildfire
BC Wildfire smoke
Fort Nelson
fort nelson air quality advisory
fort nelson wildfire smoke
Wildfire
Wildfire Smoke

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.