Power, cell service lost as ‘Level 6’ wildfire burns out of control in High Level

Residents in northern Alberta are being told to expect to be out of their homes for at least 72 hours after several areas, including High Level, were evacuated Monday due to an out-of-control wildfire.

“Approximately 4,000 people have been evacuated without incident and I’m pleased to say it was a safe, orderly evacuation,” Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday morning.

“No homes have been damaged and there have been no known injuries associated with the fires, but electricity and cellular service have been lost in the area.”

Kenney said communities of Fort Vermilion and Le Crete have also experienced power losses.

“ATCO has informed us that power is expected to be restored later today,” the premier added.

Reception centres have been set up in Slave Lake at the Legacy Centre and in High Prairie at the Sports Palace. Additional reception centres are being set up in Peace River and in Grande Prairie, Kenney said Tuesday.

He asked all evacuees to register at a reception centre even if they’re not planning to stay at one, so that the province can keep in contact with everyone.

The wildfire south of High Level, Alta. is located west of Highway 35 and south of Highway 58.

“The right call was made by Mayor (Crystal) McAteer to get residents out early based on the unpredictability of the winds,” Kenney said. “The fire has approached as close as five kilometres to the southwest of High Level.”

“On the fire intensity scale of one to six, the High Level fire is currently assessed to be a six, meaning that the fire is jumping from crown to crown of trees,” the premier said.

Fire officials said this fire is their top priority right now.

Crews are working on fire barriers along highways and the perimeter of the town. There are water bombers, helicopters, air tankers, 10 sprinkler systems and 89 firefighters from Alberta Wildfire.

Crews from Ontario, Nova Scotia and B.C. are expected to arrive to help support the fire fight over the next 48 hours.

Bruce Mayer, with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, said a Level 6 is the worst it can get.

“Levels 5 and 6, from a rank perspective, it indicates how active the fire is.

“Essentially, it becomes something you can’t put man power on, directly on the edges,” Mayer said.

“We have to use indirect attacks — so air tankers along the flanks… We will not put any people in front of the head. It’s just too dangerous.”

While conditions in northern Alberta are expected to remain dry and windy, the forecast is different than it was during the Fort McMurray wildfire.

“Fort McMurray had west winds that actually blew the fire into the community itself,” Mayer said. “Currently, we have southeast winds — have had for the last week or so — so the fire is actually burning on the southwest side of High Level, headed northwest.”

That wind forecast is more “favourable” for the townsite, Mayer explained.

Mayer said the province had learned lessons from the Wood Buffalo blaze and is applying them here.

“There were a couple of key ones. One was on our weather forecasting for long-term trends, relationship and in turn, we have clear roles and responsibilities with municipal partners and industrial partners.

“I think the biggest lessons learned that we’re employing right now … is unified command. With that, my senior staff are in lock-step with municipal senior staff and they will make one plan… that plan will include how the firefighting will take place, how the structural protection will take place and how any evacuation work will take place.”

The premier said, if conditions allow, he plans to visit High Level Tuesday.

Reception centre locations

Slave Lake Legacy Centre

400 6 Ave. NE

Slave Lake, AB

Phone: 780-843-5651

High Prairie Sports Palace

5409 – 49 St.

High Prairie, AB

