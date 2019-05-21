Nearly 700 northern Alberta wildfire evacuees register at Slave Lake reception centre

Nearly 700 people have registered at a reception centre in Slave Lake, Alta., after being forced from their homes in the High Level area Monday night due to an out-of-control wildfire burning in northwestern Alberta.

An evacuation order was issued for High Level and surrounding areas Monday afternoon because of a growing wildfire burning about three kilometres south of the town.

Slave Lake is one of two reception centres set up to help with the High Level evacuation. The other is in High Prairie.

Slave Lake Mayor Tyler Warman said Tuesday afternoon about 669 people have registered at Legacy Centre, and the bulk of the evacuees arrived between 9 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“Some are passing on and going on to other communities,” he said, adding the majority of evacuees stayed in hotels Monday night while others stayed at a local campground.

Warman said about a half a dozen cats and dogs came with the evacuees, the majority of which were able to stay in hotels with their owners.

Warman said they are running into a bit of trouble accommodating everyone, as the community only has 200 hotel rooms available. He said the town is working with the High Prairie reception centre to ensure everyone has a place to stay.

Warman said the situation is fluid and constantly changing, but added they are working with the Red Cross to bring in cots for people, should they have to use them.

“Our ideal scenario would be to put people in hotel lodging because it’s a better environment for them,” he said.

“We do continue to encourage people to register. Knowing where people are and what their needs are helps us to plan ahead for what they need.”

Warman said food vouchers were given to evacuees on Tuesday. He said the support from the community and surrounding areas has been overwhelming, adding they learned a lot when their community was devastated by a wildfire in 2011.

“Obviously we gained a ton of experience from 2011 in regards with how to manage emergencies and how to communicate with people,” he said.

“We’re thankful that we’re able to put all that training… to good use to help somebody else.”

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 27 wildfires burning in Alberta, five of which were listed as out of control.

As of Tuesday afternoon, High Level and surrounding communities remained on an evacuation order. The approximately 4,000 evacuees from High Level are encouraged to register with either the Slave Lake or High Prairie reception centre.

Slave Lake Legacy Centre

400 6 Ave. NE

Slave Lake, AB

Phone: 780-843-5651

High Prairie Sports Palace

5409 – 49 St.

High Prairie, AB

Another 750 people from surrounding communities, including the Bushe River Reserve, were told to register at the La Crete Heritage Centre located at 15411 – TWP RD 1060 south of La Crete or by phoning 780-928-4447.

Keep up to date on Alberta highway closures through 511 Alberta. For updated information on evacuations and wildfire threat, stay tuned to Alberta Emergency Alert.