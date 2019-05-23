Edmonton Eskimos offering free admission to Sunday’s game for wildfire evacuees

The Edmonton Eskimos are offering free admission to Sunday’s game to residents of High Level and the surrounding northwestern Alberta region who had to evacuate their homes due to a wildfire burning nearby.

People in the region began evacuating over the long weekend and were at first told to be prepared to be out of their homes for 72 hours, however, evacuees were told Wednesday to plan to stay away from the area for longer.

The Chuckegg Creek fire, about three kilometres southwest of the town, was estimated to be burning over some 920 square kilometres (92,000 hectares) as of Thursday.

While winds have been blowing away from the town of High Level, the fire risk remains extreme and conditions are still unpredictable, according to officials.

The Edmonton Eskimos say evacuees may claim the free tickets for themselves and their immediate families from Thursday through to game time by showing their I.D. at the Eskimos Ticket Office at Commonwealth Stadium (11000 Stadium Road).

The Edmonton Eskimos will take on the BC Lions in pre-season action on Sunday. Gates open at 1 p.m. and kickoff is at 2 p.m.

Transportation to and from the game is free on transit two hours before and after the game with a game ticket. Some of the park-and-ride locations have moved this season due to construction.

For the 2019 football season, bus service to and from the games will be cancelled at the Burns City Lot and temporarily suspended from Kingsway Mall.

Instead, park-and-ride service will be added at the Eaux Claires Transit Centre near 97 Street and 157 Avenue, and NAIT D Lot at 109 Street and 118 Avenue.

