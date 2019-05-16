Changes coming to ETS park and ride locations on Edmonton Eskimos game days

With ongoing construction in the city, Edmonton Transit is making a few changes to its park and ride locations for Edmonton Eskimos home games this season.

For the 2019 football season, bus service to and from the games will be cancelled at the Burns City Lot and temporarily suspended from Kingsway Mall.

Instead, park and ride service will be added at the Eaux Claires Transit Centre near 97 Street and 157 Avenue, and NAIT D Lot at 109 Street and 118 Avenue.

The City of Edmonton said Thursday the changes are due to “operational challenges and ongoing construction.”

Football fans with an Edmonton Eskimos ticket can ride ETS buses or the LRT for free. Game-day tickets are valid for free transit fare starting two hours before the game and ending two hours after.

Park and ride service begins 90 minutes before each home game and ends once the Commonwealth Stadium area is deemed clear. Regular ETS fares apply for fans who buy a ticket at the stadium, according to the city.

The first Edmonton Eskimos home game is a pre-season tilt against the BC Lions on Sunday, May 26.

For more information on park and ride services in Edmonton, visit the ETS website.