Transit drivers targeted by pepper spray during Eskimos game

While there was plenty of action at the Edmonton Eskimos game Friday night, there was also some action just a few blocks away.

Edmonton Police say a man loudly entered the McDonald’s near Commonwealth Stadium, at 111th Avenue and 82nd Street, around 8:30 p.m.

He eventually made his way to a table of about 10 Edmonton Transit drivers, and, after a brief altercation, the suspect sprayed pepper spray in their direction.

The suspect fled before police arrived. The spray did not make contact with the drivers, who were able to return to their buses for the Park and Ride service after the football game.