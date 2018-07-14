Esks celebrate a soggy 16-15 victory over the Argos

Quarterback Mike Reilly completed a pair of touchdown passes as the Edmonton Eskimos got some revenge for a loss in Toronto last week, coming away with a narrow 16-15 victory over the Argonauts in the rainy rematch on Friday.

It wasn’t all good news for the Eskimos, though, as running back CJ Gable was knocked out of the game on a late helmet-to-helmet hit late in the fourth quarter. Argos defensive lineman Dylan Wynn was handed a spearing penalty on the play that moved Edmonton downfield and allowed it to eventually run out the clock.

Reilly was good on 21-of-36 passing attempts for 258 yards.

Toronto QB James Franklin was 26 for 36 for 296 yards, with one interception.

After Reilly was picked off in the end zone by TJ Heath on his team’s opening drive, Toronto (1-3) responded with a 42-yard field goal by Ronnie Pfeffer.

Franklin returned the favour early in the second, throwing an interception on a third-down gamble to Chris Edwards on the Edmonton eight-yard line.

The Eskimos will take on the Alouettes in Montreal on Thursday, July 26, after a bye-week.