Edmonton Eskimos sign 6 players from their 2019 draft class

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Eskimos locked up six players from this year’s CFL Draft class.

Coming to training camp are offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid, fullback Peter Cender, receiver Shai Ross, defensive backs Scott Hutter and Eric Blake along with receiver Hunter Karl.

Saxelid will see his first taste of the Canadian game after being selected in the second round. The California native qualifies as a National because his mother was born in New Brunswick, allowing him to obtain Canadian citizenship.

Saxelid played and started in 36 games at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, including 12 games at left tackle during his senior year.

Cender was selected in the fourth round and played three seasons at Grand Valley State. He has spent most of his time living in Michigan after being born in Ontario.

Ross played for the University of Manitoba last season, recording 429 yards and four touchdowns. He was selected in the fifth round and qualified for the National Scouting Combine in Toronto via the Regional Combine in Edmonton where he finished first in four disciplines (broad jump, three-cone, short-shuttle, and vertical jump).

Sixth round pick Hutter is a former teammate of current Eskimos defensive end Kwaku Boateng at Wilfred Laurier University. Hutter has recorded 11 interceptions in 30 career games with the Golden Hawks.

University of Calgary receiver Karl was the Eskimos pick in the seventh round. Karl recorded 2,286 yards and 14 touchdowns in 27 career games.

Defensive back Blake was the Eskimos final selection in the eighth round. The McMaster product played 30 games for the Mauraders over the last four seasons.

Two players were left unsigned. The first being defensive end Mathieu Betts, who was selected third overall.

The Laval product is currently with the NFL’s Chicago Bears after signing a three-year deal as an undrafted free agent.

Defensive lineman Evan Machibroda will be going back for another season with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in Canada West.

The Eskimos also announced 2018 Hec Creighton Trophy winner Adam Singara will be joining the team as part of the CFL Canadian Quarterback Internship program. Singara will return to the University of Calgary Dinos this season and is eligible for the 2020 CFL Draft.