High Level wildfire crews fight fire with fire to protect Alberta town

The fire-threatened town of High Level in northwestern Alberta says a successful controlled burn has been carried out to help keep a raging nearby wildfire at bay.

A statement on High Level’s website said the burn — to eliminate fuel the blaze could feed on — was done Wednesday afternoon south and west of the community as part of efforts to contain the out-of-control fire.

It said more of these operations will be done when conditions allow. The controlled burn caused heavy smoke to drift into the community, but the air had cleared by Thursday morning.

The Chuckegg Creek fire, about three kilometres southwest of the town, now covers some 920 square kilometres (92,000 hectares).

It continues to keep approximately 5,000 residents of High Level and region out of their homes following an evacuation order issued over the long weekend.

Provincial fire authorities said rising temperatures, a gusting wind and no significant rain have pushed the wildfire danger around High Level into the extreme range.

High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer told a news conference Wednesday that firefighting is going well, but everyone is at the mercy of the weather.

“I want to stress the importance to everyone, especially evacuees, that the danger has not passed nor has it diminished,” McAteer said. “We know based on recent experiences of Slave Lake and of Fort McMurray that wildfires are highly unpredictable and can change at any moment.

“I am pleading with everyone to be patient and that the evacuation of High Level will continue into the foreseeable future.”

Officials said crews using heavy equipment have made progress on a fireguard around High Level and parts of the fire perimeter.

They were also taking preventative measures on homes, including the removal of debris from yards and patio furniture from decks.

ATCO was able to restore temporary power to Mackenzie County, High Level, La Crete, Fort Vermilion and Dene Tha’ First Nation.

