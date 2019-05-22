Environment
May 22, 2019 11:32 am
Updated: May 22, 2019 11:34 am

IN PHOTOS: Premier Kenney takes aerial tour of High Level wildfire

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney got a firsthand look at the wildfire that is burning out of control near High Level, Alta. on Tuesday.

About 4,000 people were evacuated from several areas of northwestern Alberta on Monday due to the wildfire.

The photos of the premier’s tour posted on the government of Alberta’s Flickr account show massive clouds of smoke rising from the burning forest.

46989356385_3745030480_k

An out-of-control wildfire is seen burning in northern Alberta on May 21, 2019.

Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta
47116047534_3b6522219e_k

An out-of-control wildfire is seen burning in northern Alberta on May 21, 2019.

Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta
40938191703_368c58a527_k

Premier Jason Kenney looks out the window of a plane as he is taken on an aerial tour of a wildfire burning in northern Alberta on May 21, 2019.

Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta
40938899583_5707d2bced_k

Premier Jason Kenney looks out the window of a plane as he is taken on an aerial tour of a wildfire burning in northern Alberta on May 21, 2019.

Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Kenney also stopped at the emergency operations centre in High Level to meet with first responders and staff.

47853341612_1d4c8d1d19_k

Premier Jason Kenney speaks with first responders and staff at the emergency operations centre in High Level on May 21, 2019.

Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta
47116045294_f129072f61_k

Premier Jason Kenney speaks with first responders and staff at the emergency operations centre in High Level on May 21, 2019.

Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta
47853342692_e8049b7247_k

Premier Jason Kenney speaks with first responders and staff at the emergency operations centre in High Level on May 21, 2019.

Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta
47116046934_d1b1217755_k

Premier Jason Kenney speaks with first responders and staff at the emergency operations centre in High Level on May 21, 2019.

Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta
46988467945_0bc1e39a4f_k

Premier Jason Kenney speaks with first responders and staff at the emergency operations centre in High Level on May 21, 2019.

Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

The Chuckegg Creek wildfire south of High Level is located west of Highway 35 and south of Highway 58. As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the provincial government said it had grown to nearly 80,000 hectares in size.

READ MORE: High Level wildfire grows to nearly 80,000 hectares

At a media briefing Tuesday morning, Kenney said the fire was at a six, the highest number on the intensity scale. That means the fire is jumping from crown to crown of trees, the premier explained.

Residents have been told to plan to be out of their homes for 72 hours.

READ MORE: Hundreds of northern Alberta wildfire evacuees register at reception centres

BELOW: An interactive map of the wildfires currently burning in Alberta

