High Level students affected by wildfire given multiple choices for writing final exams

As the evacuation of High Level due to wildfire stretches into its second week with no firm return date in sight, Alberta’s Ministry of Education is providing several options for students facing final exams in just a few weeks.

The mayor of High Level said on Monday that residents forced from their homes last week could be allowed to return as early as this weekend, but added the timeline is extremely fluid due to changing conditions.

The uncertainty comes as the first diploma exams are scheduled to be written on Wednesday, June 12, when students across Alberta will simultaneously write their English Language Arts 30-1 and 30-2 Part A exams.

The schedule continues over the following two weeks. Diploma exams accounting for 30 per cent of a student’s final mark, with the other 70 per cent coming from classroom marks. (Prior to September 2015, diploma exams made up 50 per cent of the final mark.)

But with students having missed more than a week of class time, Alberta Education has worked with the local school division to come up with several options for those affected by the fire.

Grade 12 students in the High Level area are eligible for an exemption from their diploma exam. The Education Ministry said that when a student is exempt from the diploma exam, their classroom mark alone will be their final mark.

Grade 12 students can also defer writing their diplomas until August, when all of the exams will be offered again.

Students who are scheduled to write grade 6 and 9 provincial achievement tests can also be excused from their exams.

Students who want to write their PAT or diploma exams — and can safely make it to a school — are allowed to do so either in their community or another.

Once students and their families have made a decision, they are advised to contact their school division.

In 2016, students affected by the Fort McMurray wildfire were given similar options.

The town of High Level is a part of the Fort Vermillion School Division No. 52 and also has a private Christian academy.