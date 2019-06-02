High Level wildfire evacuees to return home Monday

Thousands of High Level residents, who were evacuated nearly two weeks ago because of ongoing wildfires in the region, will be allowed to go home on Monday.

READ MORE: Alberta wildfires: High Level residents unable to return home this weekend

“High Level and the surrounding area is reopening its doors to welcome you back,” the town said on Sunday.

“At 10 a.m. Monday, the mandatory evacuation order for High Level, the surrounding areas of Mackenzie County and the Dene Tha’ First Nation communities of Bushe River, Meander River and Chateh will be lifted and people will be allowed back into their homes.”

The town added that officials have deemed the area “relatively safe.”

People will be given a return package that includes information about disposing of spoiled food and refreshing your taps to rid them of stagnant water.

“The hospital, grocery stores, banks and gas stations are ready for you,” the town said.

High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer said in a video that while the mandatory evacuation order that has been in place for almost two weeks will be lifted, an evacuation alert will remain in place.

She said that means residents should be ready to leave again at short notice if the fire threat returns.

READ MORE: Alberta wildfires grow ‘significantly’; blaze near High Level surges in size to 2,300 square kilometres

Wildfire season in Alberta has forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province over the last few weeks, according to the provincial government.

WATCH: Global News coverage of the Alberta wildfires.

As of Sunday at 11 a.m., there were two active wildfires in the High Level Forest Area, both of which were out of control; the Chuckegg Creek Wildfire had grown to 279,551 hectares and the Jackpot Creek Wildfire around Steen River was at 24,730 hectares. There were 68 firefighters and nine helicopters working on the Jackpot Creek fire as of Sunday morning, according to Wildfire Alberta.

– With a file from The Canadian Press