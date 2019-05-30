Out-of-control Alberta wildfire near High Level surges in size to 2,300 square kilometres

The Chuckegg Creek Fire, burning within a few kilometres of High Level, Alta., ballooned in size between Wednesday and Thursday. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, it was approximately 2,300 square kilometres — or 230,000 hectares.

On Wednesday morning, it was approximately 1,500 square kilometres.

“The Chuckegg Creek fire experienced extreme fire behaviour yesterday,” said a Thursday morning update.

“Continued hot and dry conditions along with variable, gusty winds have proved a challenge to firefighting efforts and safety.”

The update said the fire grew to the south (towards Paddle Prairie, across Highway 35 by Highway 697, and spotted across the Peace River), west and north (around Watt Mountain).

“There have been no homes or business damaged to date around High Level, but the threat remains,” it said.

High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer, Reeve Josh Knelsen of Mackenzie County and Dene Tha’ First Nation Chief James Ahnassay issued a joint statement late Wednesday on Facebook.

“We know that many of you are very anxious to hear about what is happening with the wildfire and the situation in our communities. Many of you have been out of your homes and away from your work for a long time,” they wrote.

The leaders urged patience.

“On Wednesday, the wildfire threatening our communities grew significantly and exhibited extreme and volatile fire behaviour. We simply don’t know for sure what this fire will do next.

“The danger to High Level remains, and the danger to communities in Mackenzie County and the Dene Tha’ First Nation has increased. Four more areas were evacuated … More than 600 of our neighbours had to leave their homes.”

The goal is to get residents of High Level home by the weekend, the post said.

“But with this wildfire we can’t promise anything. For other communities, we know it will be later. Please be patient with us.

“The situation is constantly changing and there are no firm timelines.”

In the High Level area, about 5,000 people have been out of their homes for more than a week because of the fire.

More people are being forced from their homes as several wildfires rage out-of-control in northern Alberta and blanket areas to the south in an acrid haze.

The Alberta government issued an emergency alert early this morning for Chipewyan Lake Village, about 450 kilometres north of Edmonton.

People were being asked to leave immediately because of a rapidly moving wildfire that threatens to cut off access to the area.

Different fires have forced evacuations from the hamlet of Wabasca, the Bigstone Cree Nation and Northern Lights County.

People in Edmonton awoke Thursday to a thick, smoky haze that turned otherwise blue skies an eerie grey-orange.

Environment Canada issued a special air-quality statement for the Alberta capital, warning that people might experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with heart and lung disease were said to be at special risk.

— With files from Emily Mertz, Global News

BELOW: An interactive map of the wildfires currently burning in Alberta