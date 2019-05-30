Alberta wildfires: Evacuation alerts and orders in place across the province

Large sections of northern Alberta are being consumed by wildfires and almost every day has brought new advisories and orders.

The fires are burning in multiple areas hundreds of kilometres apart, triggering evacuations of several communities in northwestern and north-central Alberta.

Here is a summary of the existing alerts and orders across Alberta. This story will be updated whenever a new alert is issued.

Traffic issues such a road closures are posted to the Alberta 511 government website.

Evacuation orders

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River

The Municipal District of Lesser Slave River declared a local state of emergency at 11:22 a.m. Thursday due to advancing wildfires in the Marten Hills crown land area.

The Hamlet of Marten Beach, on the north shore of Lesser Slave Lake, was being evacuated immediately.

Residents were told to take Highway 88 south and register at the Slave Lake Legacy Centre. If you are physically unable to evacuate, call 911.

Chipewyan Lake Village

The remote northern Alberta community of Chipewyan Lake Village in the MD of Opportunity was ordered to evacuate overnight Thursday due to wildfire.

At 3:40 a.m., residents were ordered to leave before the flames cut off access to the area, going south on the Alpac Road and head to Calling Lake using Highway 813.

A reception centre was set up at the Calling Lake Rec and Cultural Centre (2870 Central Dr.) and all evacuees were urged to go register there and receive further information.

The community is located in a remote area in the centre of northern Alberta, accessible via dirt roads and plane, about 250 kilometres north of Slave Lake, and 110 kilometres north of Wabasca.

Wabasca and Bigstone Cree Nation

The hamlet of Wabasca in the MD of Opportunity and the Bigstone Cree Nation – Wabasca #166 were put under a mandatory immediate evacuation order at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents were told to go south on Highway 813 to Calling Lake, where they were also asked to register at the Calling Lake Rec Centre.

The municipality said early Thursday morning it would be carrying out door-to-door evacuations for those who did not leave Wednesday night.

Follow the MD of Opportunity’s emergency management Facebook page for updates.

According to the municipality, the area is home to 3,300 people.

County of Northern Lights (North): Paddle Prairie, Keg River, Carcajou

Two fires were burning in the County of Northern Lights on Thursday: one was north of the town of Manning and the other is south of High Level.

Because of the Chuckegg Creek Fire near High Level, an evacuation order was issued at 7 p.m. Wednesday for all residents from the northern border of the County of Northern Lights south to Township Road 922, including the communities of the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Keg River and Carcajou.

They were told to go south on Highway 35, and to register at the County of Northern Lights Main Office at 600, 7th Ave. NW in the town of Manning.

Visit the country's website for more information.

County of Northern Lights (South)

Mandatory evacuation orders were declared at 2 p.m. Wednesday for the following areas at the south end of the County of Northern Lights: north from Township Road 922, south from the Twin Lakes Provincial Campground, west from the Notikewin River.

Other areas of the county, including the town of Manning, were put under an evacuation alert in case the nearby wildfire spreads. (Scroll down for more info)

Evacuees were told to register at the County of Northern Lights Main Office at 600, 7th Ave. NW in the town of Manning.

Those physically unable to evacuate are asked to call 780-836-3348.

Visit the country's website for more information.

Town of High Level and Mackenzie County

The Town of High Level and Mackenzie Country, as well as areas south/southeast of town are under an evacuation order.

The Chuckegg Creek Fire experienced extreme fire behaviour on Wednesday, growing to 2,300 square kilometres – up from 1,500 square kilometres on Wednesday.

The following areas are now under evacuation order in the region: Town of High Level, everyone in the area of La Crete Ferry Campground east to Range Road 164, and north and south of Highway 697.

Dene Tha’ First Nation communities of Bushe River, Meander River and Chateh are also under evacuation, according to the province.

Evacuees were ordered to travel east on Highway 697 and to a reception centre in La Crete.

Anyone physically unable to go to the Reception Centre is asked to call 780-928-4447 to arrange for pickup.

If you can’t get to the reception centre to register, you are also asked to call 780-928-4447.

For updates, listen to local community radio broadcasts or follow Mackenzie County’s Facebook page.

Evacuation alerts/wildfire information

Town of Slave Lake

Due to extremely dry conditions and unstable wildfire activity, the Town of Slave Lake was put on an eight-hour evacuation alert shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

The town said it is not in imminent danger, however residents should be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

Residents are advised to have any medications or prescriptions, drinking water and food and fuel in their vehicle. They may want to bring identification, passports, insurance policies and other important documents. Pet owners are advised to consider making arrangements for their animals if they have to evacuate.

Slave Lake is 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River

The Municipal District of Lesser Slave River declared a local state of emergency at 11:22 a.m. Thursday due to extremely dry conditions and unstable wildfire activity in the area.

Shortly before noon Thursday, the following areas were put on an eight hour evacuation alert: Old Smith Highway, Mitsue, Poplar Lane, Fawcett Lake, Eben Road, Bayer Road.

The evacuation alert was issued by the Emergency Coordination Centre of the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River.

Visit the district’s website, Facebook page and Twitter for updates.

Peerless Lake First Nation

The Peerless Lake First Nation and the Trout Lake Community, both located on the shores of Peerless Lake, were advised Thursday morning to monitor an out-of-control wildfire burning about 14 kilometres to the south.

Heavy smoke was reported in the area that had reduced driving visibility and created concerns for people with breathing issues.

The Trout Lake Community is the most southern area of the Peerless Trout First Nation area and these communities are on the south shores of Peerless Lake.

Follow the Peerless Trout First Nation website and Facebook page for wildfire information.

Both communities are located about 230 kilometres north of Slave Lake.

Town of Manning & County of Northern Lights (South)

The Town of Manning, including residents north of from Township Road 910, also known as the North Star Road, south from Township Road 922, also known as Notikewin Road, and everyone west of Range Road 231, was told Wednesday night to be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

This evacuation alert was issued by the Emergency Coordination Centre due to extremely dry conditions and unstable wildfire activity.

Areas to the north were evacuated Wednesday night.

Visit the county’s website and Facebook page for updates.

