More northern Alberta communities ordered to evacuate because of wildfires Wednesday night

The threat posed by wildfires in the region prompted officials to order more northern Alberta communities to be evacuated Wednesday night, while others were put on evacuation alert.

“Due to increased wildfire threat, a mandatory evacuation order is now in effect for the Hamlet of Wabasca in the MD of Opportunity, and for the Bigstone Cree Nation – Wabasca #166,” read an emergency alert issued by the Alberta Emergency Management Agency on behalf of the MD of Opportunity at 8:44 p.m. “Evacuate immediately.

“Residents of the Hamlet of Wabasca and Bigstone Cree Nation should evacuate south on Highway 813 to Calling Lake,” the alert went on to say. “Evacuees are asked to register at the Calling Lake Recreation Centre [located at] 2870 Central Dr. [in] Calling Lake.”

Evacuees were advised to check http://www.511.alberta.ca for up-to-date road information.

Just moments before those evacuation orders were issued, the Alberta Emergency Management Agency issued an evacuation alert for the town of Manning and some surrounding areas on behalf of the County of Northern Lights. The alert was issued “due to extremely dry conditions and unstable wildfire activity,” officials said. Residents were asked to be ready to leave their homes on “short notice.”

Earlier in the day, an evacuation order was issued for areas in the County of Northern Lights.

On Wednesday, evacuation orders were also issued for more areas of Mackenzie County Wednesday as an out-of-control wildfire continues to burn south of High Level.

Earlier this month, a massive wildfire forced about 5,000 people to flee the High Level area.

As of Tuesday night, 588 firefighters are battling the Chuckegg Creek wildfire, supported by helicopters, air tankers and heavy equipment. The provincial government is also making financial supports available for wildfire evacuees.

According to Alberta Wildfire, there were 25 active wildfires across the province as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Of those, six had been sparked in the last 24 hours and seven were considered to be out of control.