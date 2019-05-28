Another wildfire in northern Alberta puts County of Northern Lights on evacuation alert

Extremely dry conditions, winds and the advancement of the Notikewin Wildfire have led to residents of another part of northern Alberta being put on evacuation alert Tuesday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., an Alberta Emergency Alert was issued for the County of Northern Lights.

The province said everyone north of Township Road 915, also called 7 Avenue, to Twin Lakes Campground and as far east as the Notikewin River needs to be prepared to leave the area on short notice.

Anyone in the affected area should make sure their vehicles are fuelled up, have their personal documentation and needed items ready and consider any pet safety issues should an evacuation order be necessary.

The county is posting updates on its website as is Alberta Wildfire.

“In the event that an evacuation order is given, the county will instruct you on an evacuation route and reception centres at that time,” the county said on Tuesday.

The evacuation alert does not include the town of Manning.

The County of Northern Lights is located about 200 kilometres south of High Level, where an out-of-control wildfire has been burning for over a week.

That blaze, which measured 1,300 square kilometres (130,000 hectares) on Tuesday, sparked an evacuation order, forcing about 5,000 people from the town of High Level and surrounding communities.